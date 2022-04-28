|
28.04.2022 22:30:00
GOODYEAR TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
AKRON, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, May 6, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m. EDT.
Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.
Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (877) 830-2597 or (785) 424-1881 before 8:55 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (888) 274-8337 or (402) 220-2329. The replay will also remain available on the website.
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301535859.html
SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
