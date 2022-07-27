Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 22:30:00

GOODYEAR TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AKRON, Ohio, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, Aug. 5, to be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (877) 830-2596 or (785) 424-1744 before 8:25 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (888) 566-0179 or (402) 530-9316. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301594692.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.mehr Analysen

14.02.22 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. 11,69 6,60% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX steigt an. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen