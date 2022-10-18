Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 22:30:00

GOODYEAR TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, Oct. 31, followed by an investor conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

The Company will publish its results under a new format as an Investor Letter, which combines and replaces the formerly issued press release, slide presentation and prepared remarks. The Investor Letter will be available on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.  The following morning, the Company will host an investor call that will focus on questions and answers.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 895-3361 or (785) 424-1062 before 7:55 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 753-9134 or (402) 220-2678. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301652622.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

14.02.22 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

