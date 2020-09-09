Goodyear To Present During Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today said it will webcast its presentation during the Morgan Stanley Laguna Investor Conference on Sept. 15, 2020.

Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a business overview. A live, audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available at 1:30 p.m. EDT on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

