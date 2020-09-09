09.09.2020 22:15:00

Goodyear To Present During Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today said it will webcast its presentation during the Morgan Stanley Laguna Investor Conference on Sept. 15, 2020.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a business overview. A live, audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available at 1:30 p.m. EDT on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

 

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

