Google adds Gemini to databases to aid faster code development, migration

Google Cloud is adding capabilities driven by its proprietary large language model, Gemini to its database offerings, which include Bigtable, Spanner, Memorystore for Redis, Firestore, CloudSQL for MySQL, and AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, the company announced at its annual Next conference.The Gemini -driven capabilities, which are currently in public preview, include SQL generation, and AI assistance in managing and migrating databases.