|
13.10.2022 11:25:12
Google Adds Trump's Truth Social App To Play Store
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc's Google has approved Truth Social, backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, for its Play Store. The social media app, which was barred from Play Store earlier for content moderation concerns, is now available on Android phones.
In a statement, Trump Media & Technology Group or TMTG, which operates Truth Social, said the app can now be accessed across all devices in the United States.
Following the news, shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a SPAC that would take Trump's TMTG public, were gaining around 9 percent in pre-market activity on Nasdaq, at $17.43.
TMTG CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman, said, "It's been a pleasure to work with Google, and we're glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use. Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to restore free speech online."
Google earlier had said that Truth Social could not appear in its app store until implementing policies for moderating user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence.
In early October, TMTG announced the availability of Truth Social Android App for U.S.-based Samsung smartphone users to download in the Samsung Galaxy Store. In Apple's App Store, Truth Social is already available for download from February.
Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from all major social media platforms, mainly Twitter, citing the risk of further incitement of violence, after hundreds of his followers attacked the U.S. Capitol. In Twitter, Trump had about 80 million followers then.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Digital World Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Digital World Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|99,60
|-1,29%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|100,58
|-0,40%
|Digital World Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-
|17,49
|-4,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.