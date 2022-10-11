|
Google aims for BigLake data lake support for all unstructured data
In its continued bid to support all kinds of data and provide a one-stop data platform the form of BigLake, Google on Tuesday said that it will add support for most commonly used open-source table formats in data lakes.The company, which made the announcement at its annual Cloud Next conference, describes BigLake as a service that allows data analytics and data engineering on both structured and unstructured data.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
