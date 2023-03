Google ambushes on-prem PostgreSQL with AlloyDB Omni

Google is developing a self-managed and downloadable version of its PostgreSQL-compatible AlloyDB fully managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS) in order to further help enterprises to modernize their legacy databases. It is now inviting applications for the private preview, it said Wednesday.Dubbed AlloyDB Omni, the new offering uses the same underlying engine as AlloyDB and can be downloaded and run on premises, at the edge, across clouds, or even on developer laptops, Andi Gutmans, general manager of databases at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.To read this article in full, please click here