|
30.04.2023 11:50:00
Google and Microsoft Are Gaining on AWS: Here's Why Amazon Isn't Worried
All three of the three cloud services giants provided quarterly updates last week. One key trend was apparent: Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure are gaining ground on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS).Alphabet reported that Google Cloud revenue soared 28% year-over-year in the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Microsoft said that its Azure and other cloud services revenue jumped 27%. But AWS net sales grew by less than 16%. With its primary rivals capturing a greater share of the cloud market, you might think that Amazon would be concerned. There was no indication that was the case in the company's first-quarter conference call, though. Here are three key reasons why Amazon doesn't appear to be worried about Google's and Microsoft's gains. Continue reading
|28.04.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|97,06
|-0,76%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|97,92
|-0,41%
|Amazon
|96,22
|-3,59%
|AWS Holdings, Inc.
|2 161,00
|2,37%
|Microsoft Corp.
|276,30
|-0,04%
|On
|32,45
|0,03%