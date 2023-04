Google and Microsoft Are Gaining on AWS: Here's Why Amazon Isn't Worried

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

All three of the three cloud services giants provided quarterly updates last week. One key trend was apparent: Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud and Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure are gaining ground on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS).Alphabet reported that Google Cloud revenue soared 28% year-over-year in the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Microsoft said that its Azure and other cloud services revenue jumped 27%. But AWS net sales grew by less than 16%. With its primary rivals capturing a greater share of the cloud market, you might think that Amazon would be concerned. There was no indication that was the case in the company's first-quarter conference call, though. Here are three key reasons why Amazon doesn't appear to be worried about Google's and Microsoft's gains. Continue reading