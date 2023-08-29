|
29.08.2023 15:00:00
Google and the Government of El Salvador announce multi-year partnership to digitally transform the country and advance technological development in Central America
Thanks to multi-year partnership with the Government of El Salvador, Google Cloud plans to establish an office and deliver Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) services to help the country digitally transform, modernize government services, and improve healthcare and education
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and the government of El Salvador announced today a multi-year agreement to support the country in its journey to become a technological hub in Central America. Based on mutually agreed upon conditions, Google Cloud plans to establish a legal entity and a Google Cloud office in the Republic of El Salvador, initiate a Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) instance for the country, which will bring infrastructure closer to where El Salvador's data is generated, and set up a Cloud Center of Excellence to offer technical guidance to businesses and organizations on how to achieve the greatest benefits from cloud technology and innovations.
Throughout this 7-year strategic partnership, pending legislative approval, Google Cloud and the government of El Salvador will work together to put cloud technologies at the center of the country's modernization effort in three distinct areas:
"El Salvador is moving forward. We believe technology and foreign investment are key for development. We are quickly becoming a hub for innovation. This groundbreaking alliance with Google Cloud opens unprecedented avenues for innovation, economic growth, and enhanced public services. Google's global expertise combined with El Salvador's audacity is set to redefine the technological landscape," said Nayib Bukele, President of the Republic of El Salvador.
"We look forward to working hand-in-hand with El Salvador to foster technological development in Central America," said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. "Access to cloud computing has dramatically expanded across industries and regions throughout the world, enabling both small companies and the public sector to utilize the very same applications and services as more mature markets. Cloud computing can truly transform Latin America, and we look forward to exploring the full potential of those possibilities in El Salvador, benefiting its citizens and boosting economic development."
These efforts are aligned with Google's commitment to collaborate in the creation of a solid digital future for Latin America. Last year, Google announced an investment of 1.2 billion USD in Latin America and the Caribbean over the next five years, including a Google.org grant to Pro Mujer to help Indigenous women-led businesses in Central America access microloans and digital skills training.
About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.
