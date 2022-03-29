29.03.2022 00:20:54

Google Announces Zero-day Hack That Can Affect 3.2 Billion Users

(RTTNews) - Google, Inc. (GOOGL) Issued an emergency update on its website telling the users of the Chrome browser that there is a zero-day hack named CVE-2022-1096 that the hackers are using against the 3.2 billion users of the search engine. A zero-day hack means that the tech companies are not yet aware of the details of the vulnerability. The tech giant said that the users are already exposed to the threat.

The update to version 99.0.4844.84 of the browser is now available for Windows, Mac, Linux. The company said, "Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-1096 exists in the wild."

According to the company, the CVE-2022-1096 is a "Type Confusion in V8." Google has not revealed any other information on the matter as it does not want the hackers to gain more technical details about the JavaScript that Chrome employs.

Among the other tech giants, Microsoft Inc., (MSFT) has also agreed that the same vulnerability exists in its chromium-based Edge browser as well. In its Security Response Center, the company wrote, "The vulnerability assigned to this CVE is in Chromium Open Source Software (OSS) which is consumed by Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)."

Experts believe that since the vulnerability is affecting chromium-based browsers, the users of Amazon Silk, Opera, Samsung Internet, Brave, and many other browsers are also at risk.

