08.03.2024 20:53:00
Google API brings LLMs to Android and iOS devices
Google has released an experimental API that allows large language models to run fully on-device across Android, iOS, and web platforms.Introduced March 7, the MediaPipe LLM Inference API was designed to streamline on-device LLM integration for web developers, and supports web, Android, and iOS platforms. The API provides initial support for four LLMs: Gemma, Phi 2, Falcon, and Stable LM.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
