Google Assistant's Interpreter Mode Helps Businesses Translate Conversations with Customers Across 29 Languages

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last year, the Google Assistant unveiled its real-time translation technology, interpreter mode, helping staff carry on conversations with customers speaking foreign languages. To extend upon this experience, Volara is partnering with the Assistant to launch a new full service solution so businesses can better serve and communicate with their foreign language speaking customers.

The new solution, which runs on the Google Nest Hub, benefited from successful pilots in 2019 at Dream Downtown New York City, Caesars Las Vegas, and Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, among other locations. It is now being deployed at leading businesses across industries.

At the Consumer Electronics Show earlier today, Jeremy Balkin, Head of Innovation at HSBC USA said, "As the world's leading international bank HSBC is committed to serving clients from diverse cultural and language backgrounds. We search the world for the best innovations and technologies to help our people serve customers when, where and how they choose, and the partnership with Volara and Google fulfils that promise with real-time voice-based translation into 29 languages. We think this gives us the opportunity to deliver the best possible first impression and customer experience in the industry."

Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein had this to say: "At Dream Hotels, delivering a frictionless experience for all guests remains a top priority. Thanks to the voice assistant solution provided by Volara and the Google Assistant, we are successfully facilitating highly accurate, multilingual interactions with travelers from across the globe. Even those with the most unique accents and distinct colloquialisms are having more fulfilling conversations with staff about the property, our check-in and billing processes, services and amenities, and things to do around town. By offering real-time voice translation from Volara and the Google Assistant at the Registration and Concierge desks, Dream Downtown has significantly raised the bar on hospitality."

Delaware North, a global food service and hospitality company, is next to deploy the solution. "As a global hospitality and entertainment company serving millions of guests in stadiums, airports, casinos, hotels, and restaurants, Delaware North strives to delight guests by creating the world's best experiences," said Joe Rembold, Innovation Architect for Delaware North. "We look forward to piloting the translation service at select airport and sports venue concessions."

Volara CEO David Berger said businesses can now roll out the technological red carpet for customers speaking 29 different languages. "With millions of travelers frequenting establishments in locations where their native language is not widely spoken, businesses – from hotels to retailers, restaurants, stadiums, and airports – have long recognized they need to do more to serve these valuable customers," Berger said. "This new solution enables businesses to scale their unique brand of service to guests from many cultures, geographies, and language backgrounds."

The Google Assistant's interpreter mode technology is now available to businesses across the globe.

The return on investment (ROI) is measurable as the hassle-free solution enables businesses to:



Attract Customers from Around the World

Drive Revenue from International Customers

Serve Customers in Their Own Language

Generate Positive Online Reviews in Multiple Languages

Modernize the Customer Experience

Customers and staff can use the Google Assistant's interpreter mode to translate any of the following 29 languages:

Arabic

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Filipino (Tagalog)

Finnish

French

German

Greek

Hindi

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Mandarin

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Slovak

Spanish

Swedish

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Vietnamese

When ordering the solution from Volara and the Google Assistant, the business receives:

1 Live Enterprise Grade Google Nest Hub (with additional devices available for a fee)

1 Spare Google Nest Hub

Live Translation into 29 Languages

Custom Image Pre-set on Home Screen

Devices Pre-Provisioned to Businesses WiFi

Staff Training and Retraining on Demand

Device Status Monitoring

Device and Software Updates

Device Loss Mitigation Protection

24/7 Support Via Email and Phone

No Long-Term Commitments

A Press Release Announcing the Business is Ready for Customers from Diverse Cultural and Language Backgrounds

About Volara

Volara is THE provider of custom voice-based solutions for the enterprise. It's the anchor partner for the Google Assistant's full-service interpreter mode translation solution. Volara's proprietary software creates a business tool atop the leading smart speakers and natural language processing platforms. Volara's hassle free implementation and support ensures seamless execution of voice assistant solutions. Volara's proven best practices ensure high utilization rates and an optimal customer experience that creates personal and remarkable engagement. Volara is the largest manager of voice assistant solution in the enterprise today and over five million people have used voiced-based solutions powered by Volara. To learn more about Volara's launch of the Google Assistant's interpreter mode for the enterprise, go to https://translatortechnologies.com/.

