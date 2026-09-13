Google Bought YouTube for $1.65 Billion in 2006. The Streaming Platform Is Now the Main Driver of a Roughly $93 Billion Business at Alphabet.

Most investors prefer companies to avoid making major acquisitions. Such deals are time-consuming, can destroy equity in the near term, and don't always end up being accretive enough to earnings to justify the upfront costs and the resources spent to integrate a new business into the buyer's ecosystem.

But if an acquisition is done right, it can be an absolute game-changer that takes a company to the next level. One of the best examples in history is arguably Google's $1.65 billion, all-stock purchase of YouTube in 2006. At the time, Google's market cap was only $130 billion, and streaming was still in its early days.

Since then, YouTube has paid for itself many times over, and it's now the main driver of a nearly $93 billion business at Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which became Google's parent company in 2015 in a corporate restructuring. And YouTube's growth shows no signs of slowing.

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