Google brings AI to cloud-hosted development environments

Google has introduced Project IDX, a browser-based development environment that combines templates and generative AI assistance to make it easier to build and deploy full-stack and multiplatform applications with popular languages and frameworks. Would-be users of the preview service must start by joining a waitlist.Built on Google Cloud and powered by the Codey foundational AI model, Project IDX starts with a web-based workspace that will feel familiar to developers, Google said. Google with Project IDX is exploring how innovations in AI including Codey and the PaLM 2 large language model can help developers write higher quality code and build applications faster.