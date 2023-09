Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Could Be "Bigger Than the Internet": 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold If He's Right

Google, which has been a subsidiary of parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) since 2015, will celebrate its 25th birthday in September. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet , recently reflected on the last quarter-century of success. He also looked forward to what's on the horizon. Pichai wrote in a blog post on the Google website, "AI [artificial intelligence] will be the biggest technological shift we see in our lifetimes." He added, "It's bigger than the shift from desktop computing to mobile, and it may be bigger than the internet itself."Could AI really be bigger than the internet? Maybe so. And I think there are three stocks, in particular, to buy and hold if Pichai is right. There's also another I recommend with caution.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel