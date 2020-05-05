Google Chief Education Evangelist Jaime Casap Joins Gift of College as a Strategic Advisor

PHOENIX, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gift of College, an innovative platform that enables crowdfunding for college, today announced the appointment of Google Chief Education Evangelist Jaime Casap as a strategic advisor. In this capacity, Casap will leverage his passion and experience to enhance the power of the Gift of College platform to help families better achieve their higher learning goals.

"I greatly admire Jaime's commitment to bringing educational opportunities to all Americans regardless of their socioeconomic status. Higher education is critical for opening doors to a better future—and that should not require astronomical debt," said Wayne Weber, CEO and founder, Gift of College. "Jaime's personal triumphs and professional achievements are impressive and we're thrilled to have him on board as an advisor to harness his thinking and philosophy to take our award-winning products to the next-level."

In his role at Google, Casap evangelizes the power and potential of technology and the web as enabling and supporting tools in pursuit of inquiry-based learning models. He collaborates with school systems, educational organizations, and leaders around the world focused on building innovation into our education policies and practices. He speaks on education, technology, innovation, and Generation Z at events around the world.

Casap is also the author of "Our First Talk About Poverty," a tool to create meaningful discussions with children about poverty. He serves on a number of boards for organizations focused on education and equity. In addition, he teaches a 10th grade communications class at the Phoenix Coding Academy— a computer science public school he helped launch in Phoenix—and guest lectures at Arizona State University.

"Education is a powerful tool. All too often people are excluded from higher education due to the financial barriers to entry, and fear of being shackled by crushing student loan debt. The current systems we have in place aren't working and clearly need to be amended," said Casap. "I'm excited to work with Gift of College to help broaden the importance and impact of saving for college and helping individuals achieve a debt free future."

About Gift of College

