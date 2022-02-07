Google Chrome Gets New Logo After 8 Years

(RTTNews) - Tech major Google is changing internet browser Chrome's logo for the first time in eight years, giving a fresh look.

The first changes since 2014 are very subtle, and the refreshed version will be visible on apps, the web, and beyond in the next few months.

Elvin Hu, a designer for Google Chrome, tweeted, "Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome's Canary update today. Yes! we're refreshing Chrome's brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon."

Hu said the main brand icon was simplified by removing the shadows, refining the proportions and brightening the colors. This was done to align with Google's more modern brand expression.

Further, it was found that placing certain shades of green and red next to each other created an unpleasant color vibration. So, the company introduced a very subtle gradient to the main icon to mitigate that, making the icon more accessible. The blue circle in the middle of the logo now looks bigger.

In the tweets, Hu added that the company created OS-specific customizations as icons need to be recognizably Chrome, but also well crafted for each OS. On ChromeOS, the icons use brighter colors without gradients to match the looks of the rest of system icons. Further, on macOS, they look 3D. For Beta and Dev, Google applied colorful ribbons to them.

Google Chrome's logo, at the time of launch in 2008, was a shiny, three-dimensional emblem. Over the years, it has been changed into a 2D symbol.