Google Cloud and edX Partner to Launch Cloud Computing Professional Certificate

New program provides millions of learners access to skills needed to succeed in one of technology's most in-demand fields

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced the launch of a Professional Certificate program in Google Cloud Computing Foundations. The certificate will bring edX's global community of 45 million learners access to skills that are central to cloud basics, big data, machine learning, and where and how Google Cloud fits in. Registration is open today at www.edx.org , with courses beginning November 2022.

"We are excited to launch our Google Cloud training content on the edX platform," said Chris Pirie, Director of Google Cloud Learning Profile and Partnerships. "This partnership presents a fantastic opportunity for learners around the world to build in-demand cloud skills on a proven learning platform."

According to The Linux Foundation's most recent Open Source Jobs Report , cloud skills are in higher demand than any other area of technology, with 61% of organizations increasing their use of cloud technologies last year. Learners who complete the Google Cloud Computing Foundations Professional Certificate program will be able to articulate cloud concepts and demonstrate hands-on skills that can help workers train for high-growth cloud jobs, including positions like cloud administrator, cloud developer, and cloud database engineer. The four courses in the program, which are free to try, include Cloud Computing Fundamentals , Infrastructure in Google Cloud , Networking and Security in Google Cloud , and Data, ML, and AI in Google Cloud .

"Google Cloud joins the ranks of leading companies and universities leveraging the edX platform to reach millions of learners worldwide with high-quality on-demand skills development," said 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek. "Google Cloud's new certificate on edX will help create a broader and stronger ecosystem of cloud talent, with affordable, industry-specific training that complements the wide range of computer science degrees and big data courses offered by our partners on edX.org."

edX's Professional Certificate programs are a series of courses designed by industry leaders to build and enhance critical professional skills needed to succeed in today's most in-demand fields. As part of edX's alternative credential offerings, Professional Certificate programs are helping transform the way employers approach upskilling and reskilling the workforce and driving real career impact for employees. According to learner surveys, 85% of learners who complete an edX Professional Certificate program have experienced positive changes in their interaction or approach to work.

For more information on edX's partnership to deliver content with Google Cloud, and to enroll in courses, visit www.edx.org/professional-certificate/google-cloud-computing-foundations .

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 45 million learners world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

