Google Cloud certifications top highest-paying IT certifications list

When it comes to the highest paid US jobs pertaining to IT certifications, two Google Cloud certifications took the top spot in a recent survey, with annual salaries in the $200,000 range.In IT trainer Skillsoft's 20 top-paying IT certifications, published November 14, the Google Cloud – Professional Cloud Architect certification topped the list, with an average annual salary of $200,960. This certification ranked third last year, with an average salary of $161,371. This certification validates the holder's proficiency in crafting and implementing secure, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions using Google Cloud technologies.