Google Cloud Flex Agreements woo users during a slowdown in demand

As macroeconomic uncertainty continues to slow enterprise spending on public cloud services, Google Cloud is offering a new type of contract, dubbed Flex Agreements, to incentivize enterprises to move workloads to its data centers.As the name suggests, Flex Agreements offers enterprises the option to migrate their workloads to Google’s data centers with no up-front commitments, along with access to free storage, compute and, network services such as Spanner, BigQuery, and AutoML.“Some customers don’t have strong visibility into what the future holds, making it challenging to predict their cloud usage needs. That’s why we’re excited to launch a more flexible approach to how customers can consume and pay for Google Cloud services with the introduction of Flex Agreements,” said Kelly Ducourty, vice president of operations at Google Cloud.To read this article in full, please click here