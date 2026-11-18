Azure Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: 509746 / ISIN: GB0033692368
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18.11.2026 17:23:02
Google Cloud Grew 103%. Azure Grew 48%. AWS Grew 39%. Only 1 of These Stocks Is a Buy Right Now.
There are few bigger focus points in the market than cloud computing. While this may sound like a boring segment, it's what gets bulls excited and bears scared. Why?
It all has to do with how much the big three cloud computing providers -- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) -- are spending on AI infrastructure this year. Amazon and Alphabet each plan to spend around or above $200 billion on data center capital expenditures. Microsoft predicts a bit less, at around $170 billion this year.
Those are still massive figures, but there's a good reason why they're spending that much: There is huge demand. This has led to huge growth figures, but of the three, which one makes the most sense to buy? Let's take a look.
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|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 185,00
|-0,55%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|257,60
|1,26%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|254,50
|1,01%
|AWS Holdings, Inc.
|1 010,00
|-1,75%