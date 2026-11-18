There are few bigger focus points in the market than cloud computing. While this may sound like a boring segment, it's what gets bulls excited and bears scared. Why?

It all has to do with how much the big three cloud computing providers -- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) -- are spending on AI infrastructure this year. Amazon and Alphabet each plan to spend around or above $200 billion on data center capital expenditures. Microsoft predicts a bit less, at around $170 billion this year.

Those are still massive figures, but there's a good reason why they're spending that much: There is huge demand. This has led to huge growth figures, but of the three, which one makes the most sense to buy? Let's take a look.

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