Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
11.02.2026 05:23:00
Google Cloud Is Turning AI Demand Into Profits. Should You Buy the Stock?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock made a monster comeback in 2025, rocketing 107% after the sharp sell-off in April, and the real growth story is happening in Google Cloud. Enterprise demand for artificial intelligence (AI) tools is off the charts, and Alphabet is not only reporting strong revenue growth, but also turning this demand into soaring profits.Google Cloud's operating income jumped 154% year over year in the fourth quarter, contributing to the company's double-digit earnings growth over the past year. Here's what investors should know before deciding whether to buy Google stock now.
