Mehr als Raketen: Fokus auf Unternehmen der Space Economy. Hier mehr erfahren! -W-

Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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28.07.2026 16:26:30

Google Cloud Just Grew 82%. Here's Why Amazon and Microsoft Investors Should Pay Attention Before This Week's Earnings.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) just reported excellent second-quarter results, especially for Google Cloud. The tech giant's cloud revenue soared by 82% year-over-year, making it by far the fastest-growing part of the business.The other two massive cloud infrastructure providers, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which operate AWS and Azure, respectively, report earnings later this week. And Google Cloud's stellar performance makes it extremely important for its rivals to show impressive results of their own.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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