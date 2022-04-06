Google Cloud releases BigLake to unify data platforms

Following the trend for cloud solution providers to provide a one-stop platform for all data, Google Cloud has released new tools that enable enterprises not only to generate business insights but also to perform data engineering operations.According to the company, one of the many challenges that enterprises face today is managing data across disparate lakes and warehouses, which creates silos and increases risk and cost, especially when data needs to be moved.[ Also on InfoWorld: How to choose a cloud data warehouse ]To address this challenge, the company has released a new tool, dubbed BigLake.To read this article in full, please click here