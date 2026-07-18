Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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18.07.2026 11:45:00
Google Cloud Revenue Grew 63% Last Quarter. Here's Why That Number Matters More Than Alphabet's Ad Business Right Now.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a digital advertising juggernaut. That goes without saying. In the first quarter, it collected $77.3 billion in ad revenue, up 16% year over year and representing 70% of the company's total top line. This figure puts the business significantly ahead of its industry peer, Meta Platforms.But Alphabet's Google Cloud division, which posted 63% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1, is the main attraction. That sales gain matters more than the company's advertising operations.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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