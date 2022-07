Google Cloud revenue soars past $6 billion

Google parent company Alphabet posted strong second quarter results on Tuesday, buoyed by the momentum of its cloud business, that continued to grow by 35% year-on-year.The cloud unit surpassed $6 billion in quarterly cloud revenue for the first time, at $6.3 billion, driven by core infrastructure and platform services, along with its Google Workspace collaboration software, which saw growth in both users and the average revenue per user.To read this article in full, please click here