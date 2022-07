Google Cloud targets high performance workloads with Arm-based VMs and Batch job scheduling

Google Cloud today announced the preview availability of new Arm-based virtual machines, as well as a fully-managed job scheduling system called Batch.The Arm VMs will form a new part of Google’s top-end Tau VM lineup, which are designed for scale-out workloads like large Java applications, web servers and media transcoding.“Powered by Ampere Altra Arm-based processors, T2A VMs deliver exceptional single-threaded performance at a compelling price, making them ideal for scale-out, cloud-native workloads,” Google Cloud vice president and general manager of infrastructure Sachin Gupta said in a blog post.To read this article in full, please click here