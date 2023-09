Google Cloud’s Colab Enterprise environment to help tune LLMs

Google Cloud on Tuesday launched a managed data science notebook environment, dubbed Colab Enterprise, to help data scientists customize and tune large language models (LLMs) for their enterprises.Currently, in public preview with general availability planned for September, Colab Enterprise is based on Google’s cloud-based Jupyter notebook named Colab. Colab currently has seven million monthly active users, Google said.“Powered by Vertex Al, Colab Enterprise provides access to everything Vertex Al's Platform has to offer from Model Garden and a range of tuning tools to flexible compute resources and machine types, to data science and MLOps tooling,” the company said in a statement.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel