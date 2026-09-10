Google Commits To Finland AI Infrastructure, Secures Nuclear Power Deal

(RTTNews) - Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, (GOOG), will invest a record EUR 13 billion in Finland to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure, including the construction of three new data centres and an expansion of its existing facility in Hamina.

The investment, described as Google's largest single investment in Europe, is expected to support more than 37,000 jobs during construction and contribute about EUR 3.6 billion annually to Finland's GDP.

As part of the investment, Google has signed a 22-year agreement with Finnish utility Fortum to purchase up to 50 percent of the electricity generated by the Loviisa nuclear power plant.

The plant currently produces about 10 percent of Finland's electricity, while the agreement is expected to provide financial support for extending its operating life and increasing generation capacity. Construction of the new data centres in Kajaani, Muhos and Vaala is scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

The expansion will provide computing capacity for Google services including Gemini, Search, Maps and YouTube. Finland has attracted major technology investments because of its low-carbon electricity supply, cool climate and relatively uncongested power grid.

The deal comes as technology companies compete globally for electricity and data-centre capacity to meet rapidly rising demand from AI services.