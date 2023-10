Google Confirms It's a Big Broadcom AI Chip Customer -- But for How Long?

A recent report from technology news outlet The Information suggests that Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) lead business unit Google is a big customer of semiconductor giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) -- and that Google has discussed parting ways with Broadcom . The same day the rumor mill started cranking, a Google spokesperson said its engagement with Broadcom was unchanged, and that Broadcom "has been an excellent partner."True or not, the rumor mill has served a beneficial purpose. Broadcom has been queried about a large "computing offload customer" during its quarterly earnings calls and other investing events for some time, but management has been mum on specific details. While it was always assumed it was a tech titan, and likely Google, this internal source seemingly confirms it.But what is Google actually working on with Broadcom? And what does it mean for Broadcom (and Alphabet) shareholders?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel