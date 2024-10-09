09.10.2024 18:07:00

Google could face crippling blows to AI if U.S. government gets its way in antitrust case

Recommendations include that Google be required to allow websites to opt out of being crawled for AI training and of appearing in any Google AI products, such as AI Overviews.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten