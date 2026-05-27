Google Details Fixes And Improvements Coming To Google Health After User Backlash

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has shared a roadmap detailing the fixes and feature enhancements coming to its revamped Google Health app, following a wave of criticism from former Fitbit users after the major redesign was rolled out.

This overhaul switched up the classic Fitbit experience, introducing a new interface focused on AI-driven coaching features. A lot of users voiced their frustrations about the changes in food tracking, workout detection, and some data that went missing or was moved around, leading to a flurry of negative reviews on app stores and social media.

In response, Google is already rolling out several fixes, such as correcting runs that were wrongly categorized as general workouts and adding split data to running summaries.

Future enhancements will also include improved food logging tools, the ability to create custom food entries, expanded options for deleting entries, better calorie tracking specifically for Google Pixel Watch users, and improved exercise detection.

Additionally, the company has plans to upgrade sleep tracking features, introducing a 24-hour sleep view that combines both naps and overnight sleep, as well as more customizable dashboards and increased data-sharing options with platforms like Apple Health.

Google also mentioned that its AI-powered Health Coach will be getting updates to make responses shorter, more relevant, and less repetitive, while future updates will bring back more structured fitness plans for users who want guided workout schedules.