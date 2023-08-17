|
17.08.2023 19:00:07
Google drops it like it's hot(words)
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Google may want to get rid of hotwords once and for all. The company wants to patent a system for "hot-word free adaptation" of automated assistant functions. Rather than relying on a wake-up phrase such as "Hey Google," the company's system basically attempts to pick up on social cues to determine whether or not a user is addressing it, relying on lots of user activity monitoring to do so.
