Alphabet A Aktie

Alphabet A für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 23:26:43

Google Expands AI Shopping Features, Integrating Ads And Direct Purchases Into Search And Chatbots

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is rolling out new features that allow consumers to shop directly within its artificial intelligence products, marking a significant step in the company's effort to generate more revenue from AI-powered search and chat.

In a letter to advertisers, Google announced it has begun testing new ad formats in Google Search's AI Mode, enabling retailers to promote products directly within AI-generated responses. Additionally, users can now purchase items from merchants such as Etsy and Wayfair inside Google's Gemini chatbot. The company also introduced a "Direct Offers" feature, which will allow brands to present discounts to shoppers within the AI Mode.

"We aren't just bringing ads to AI experiences in Search; we are reinventing what an ad is," said Vidhya Srinivasan, Google's vice president overseeing ads and commerce.

As consumers increasingly rely on AI tools for answers and recommendations, technology companies are seeking ways to monetize these interactions beyond subscription models. Advertising and embedded commerce are expected to help offset the massive infrastructure investments fueling the AI boom, with capital spending by Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft projected to reach a record $650 billion in 2026.

Google's push follows similar moves by OpenAI, which has begun testing ads in ChatGPT, and by Perplexity AI, both of which are integrating shopping features into their platforms.

Earlier this year, Google also introduced AI agents into its shopping ecosystem, partnering with Shopify, Target, and Walmart to standardize payments and digital identity, allowing users to check out directly within AI products.

The expansion has drawn scrutiny from Washington. Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised concerns about consumer privacy and the risk of AI nudging shoppers toward higher spending.

Google has stated that it prohibits merchants from listing higher prices on Google than on their own websites.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

mehr Analysen
09.02.26 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.26 Alphabet A Overweight Barclays Capital
05.02.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.02.26 Alphabet A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.02.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 257,50 -1,04% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 257,35 -1,23% Alphabet C (ex Google)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:31 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.02.26 KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen