Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
|
10.11.2026 07:51:56
Google Expands TPU Portfolio To Support AI Workloads
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the American tech conglomerate, Monday, announced that its subsidiary Google is expanding its eighth-generation Tensor Processing Unit or TPU portfolio with two new systems, TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max to support advanced artificial intelligence workloads.
The new TPU 8tx system is designed for secure and confidential AI inference, particularly for businesses and government organizations handling sensitive data. It also supports small-scale training and provides hardware-level security to protect data and AI models during processing.
Meanwhile, TPU 8i Max is designed to handle large AI context windows and deliver higher computing density. The system combines two TPU 8i chips in a single package, offering twice the computing power, SRAM and high-bandwidth memory bandwidth compared with TPU 8i.
Google said the two new systems join its existing TPU 8t and TPU 8i systems, expanding its eighth-generation portfolio to four configurations designed for different stages of AI workloads.
The company also highlighted software developments aimed at making TPUs more accessible to developers, including support for PyTorch, open-source inference tools and automated hardware optimization.
In overnight activity, shares of Alphabet were trading 0.94 percent higher at $288.71 on the Nasdaq after closing Monday's trading 0.73 percent higher.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
|
04.11.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Alphabet A (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Alphabet A (ex Google) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.26
|SpaceX, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, SK Hynix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
03.11.26
|SpaceX, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, SK Hynix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
03.11.26
|dailyAktien: Alphabet – Klar überverkauft (NewsTool)
|
03.11.26
|dailyAktien: Alphabet – Klar überverkauft (NewsTool)
|
29.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
|06.11.26
|Alphabet A Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.11.26
|Alphabet A Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.11.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.11.26
|Alphabet A Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.10.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|257,95
|0,35%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|256,15
|0,47%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX klettert kräftig -- DAX klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls kräftige Gewinne. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.