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WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059

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10.11.2026 07:51:56

Google Expands TPU Portfolio To Support AI Workloads

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the American tech conglomerate, Monday, announced that its subsidiary Google is expanding its eighth-generation Tensor Processing Unit or TPU portfolio with two new systems, TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max to support advanced artificial intelligence workloads.

The new TPU 8tx system is designed for secure and confidential AI inference, particularly for businesses and government organizations handling sensitive data. It also supports small-scale training and provides hardware-level security to protect data and AI models during processing.

Meanwhile, TPU 8i Max is designed to handle large AI context windows and deliver higher computing density. The system combines two TPU 8i chips in a single package, offering twice the computing power, SRAM and high-bandwidth memory bandwidth compared with TPU 8i.

Google said the two new systems join its existing TPU 8t and TPU 8i systems, expanding its eighth-generation portfolio to four configurations designed for different stages of AI workloads.

The company also highlighted software developments aimed at making TPUs more accessible to developers, including support for PyTorch, open-source inference tools and automated hardware optimization.

In overnight activity, shares of Alphabet were trading 0.94 percent higher at $288.71 on the Nasdaq after closing Monday's trading 0.73 percent higher.

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Alphabet A (ex Google) 257,95 0,35% Alphabet A (ex Google)
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