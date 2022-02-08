Google Flutter 2.10 intros stable support for Windows

Flutter 2.10, the latest version of Google’s open source framework for building natively compiled apps from a single codebase, has introduced stable support for Windows.With Flutter 2.10, developers no longer need to flip a flag to get the functionality to produce Windows apps on the stable channel of Flutter. This functionality is now enabled by default. Microsoft’s signature operating platform thus gets production-ready release support in Flutter, alongside iOS and Android. MacOS and Linux desktop support are still in beta.[ Keep up with the latest developments in software development. Subscribe to the InfoWorld First Look newsletter ]Flutter’s builders two years ago set out to expand Flutter from iOS and Android development to other platforms, including Windows and the web. Flutter-built Windows apps can talk Win32, COM, and Windows Runtime APIs, either through the Dart C interop layer or via a platform plugin written in C++.To read this article in full, please click here