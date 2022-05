Google Flutter 3 backs macOS, Linux

Google has launched Flutter 3, a major release of the cross-platform development toolkit that adds stable support for building macOS and Linux desktop apps. Flutter already provided stable support for iOS, Android, web, and Windows targets.Unveiled May 11, Flutter 3 features new interaction and input models, compilation and build support, and platform-specific integration for macOS and Linux. For macOS, Flutter backs both Intel and Apple Silicon processors, with Universal Binary support allowing apps to package executables running natively on both architectures. Flutter also takes advantage of the Dart language’s support for Apple Silicon.To read this article in full, please click here