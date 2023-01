Google Flutter previews new renderer on iOS

Google has released Flutter 3.7, an update to the company’s open source, cross-platform development framework that adds custom menu bar support and previews a new rendering engine for iOS apps. The company also unveiled an alpha preview of Dart 3, a new version of the programming language used with Flutter.Flutter 3.7 can be used to build menu bars and cascading context menus. Developers can design a Material Design menu providing cascading menu bars or standalone cascading menus triggered by another user interface element. These menus are customizable and menu items can be custom widgets, or developers can use new menu item widgets including MenuItemButton and SubmenuButton.To read this article in full, please click here