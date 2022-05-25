|
25.05.2022 19:00:00
Google gets serious about Gitops
Google has made its most significant commitment yet to the emerging practice of Gitops, by building out a set of open source tools aimed at helping organizations consistently configure and manage their containerized applications at scale.As the container orchestrator Kubernetes—which emerged from Google in 2014—continues to become a core layer for cloud-native organizations, being able to manage fleets of containers and reconcile the desired state with the actual state has become a specialist task that typically requires deep domain knowledge. This includes the ability to write Helm charts and code in the much-maligned YAML programming language.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
