Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly

The US Department of Justice already knows... and probably used Bing. After what feels like years of contemplation and prep work, the DOJ has finally and formally accused the search giant of operating an "anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful" monopoly in the digital advertising space. The lawsuit comes roughly six months after the DOJ rejected Google's offer to split off parts of its ad-tech business in a last-ditch effort to score a Get Out Of Jail Free card.