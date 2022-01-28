Google Invests In India's Airtel

(RTTNews) - India's communications solutions provider Bharti Airtel and Google will partner on a long-term, multi-year agreement to bring best-in-class end-to-end products to serve customer needs. As part of the partnership, Google plans to invest up to $1 billion, as part of its Google for India Digitization Fund. This includes investment of $700 million to acquire 1.28% ownership in Airtel and up to $300 million toward potential multi-year commercial agreements.

The companies noted that the partnership will focus on enabling affordable access to smartphones across price ranges, and will continue to explore building on their existing partnerships to potentially co-create India-specific network domain use cases for 5G and other standards, and help accelerate the cloud ecosystem for businesses across India.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said: "Our commercial and equity investment in Airtel is a continuation of our Google for India Digitization Fund's efforts to increase access to smartphones, enhance connectivity to support new business models, and help companies on their digital transformation journey."