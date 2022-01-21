|
21.01.2022 14:04:00
Google Is Going All-In on In-Person Work, Which Could Be Great News for Office Investors
The pandemic has dealt a dreadful blow to office REITs, or real estate investment trusts, and the worst may still be yet to come. That's because we're nearing the two-year anniversary of not just the start of the pandemic but also remote work.To be clear, remote work was a thing prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, but it wasn't common. These days, a large chunk of the labor force is working remotely, whether by choice or otherwise. And the fear among real estate investors is that office REITs will lose value if buildings continue to sit vacant for months on end.But at a time when so many companies are delaying their office return plans due to the omicron outbreak, Google is actively investing in office real estate. And that alone is a sign that investors shouldn't be too quick to lose hope.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!