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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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14.06.2026 17:41:00
Google Is Paying $920 Million Per Month to SpaceX. Here's Why Nvidia Is the Quiet Winner Nobody's Talking About.
In the weeks ahead of its June 12 initial public offering, SpaceX racked up a couple of big deals to rent out parts of its data center capacity; one with artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic and one with Alphabet-owned Google. Both agreements will help SpaceX offset its AI infrastructure costs with recurring revenue streams.In the background, however, these deals highlighted the AI industry dominance of another company: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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