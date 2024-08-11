|
11.08.2024 16:53:00
Google Is Ruled a Monopoly. Should Investors Dump Alphabet Stock?
A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Google, owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, indicating that the company has unfairly acted to maintain a monopoly.The heart of the government's antitrust case centered on exclusive deals the company struck with smartphone makers such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung to be the default search engine of their mobile devices. These deals have become quite large over the years. For example, Google has a reported $8 billion, four-year deal with Samsung, while a revenue-sharing deal with Apple is believed to be worth over $20 billion a year. In 2021, Alphabet paid over $26 billion to provide the default search engine on various smartphones and web browsers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
