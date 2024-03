Google Isn't Alone in Facing Problems With AI-Generated Images. Microsoft Is, Too.

The chatbot wars have arrived, and there are plenty of companies vying to dominate the space. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has invested $13 billion into OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. The tech company has been bolstering its Bing browser and Office applications with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in an effort to win over more customers and generate an early lead.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), through its Google segment, has long been a rival of Microsoft, and it has been trying to keep up, launching its chatbot Bard last year, which ended up morphing into Gemini this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel