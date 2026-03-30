Alphabet C Aktie

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WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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30.03.2026 20:39:33

Google Just Announced Really Bad News for Micron and Sandisk

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) has been far-reaching, changing the tech landscape as we know it. These next-generation algorithms are promising to streamline time-consuming tasks, resulting in significant increases in productivity. The scramble to adopt AI has shifted the demand for data centers into high gear, and foundries are churning out AI-capable semiconductors as fast as they can make them. Memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM, and NAND, play a critical role in AI processing, yet despite the ramp in production, they remain in short supply and command premium prices.Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google just announced a significant breakthrough in compression technology that could make AI models more efficient, thereby reducing the need for some of these scarce memory chips. That could be bad news for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ: SNDK).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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