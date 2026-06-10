Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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10.06.2026 11:45:00
Google Just Committed to Spending $920 Million a Month at SpaceX. Here's What That Means for This Week's IPO.
If there was any doubt that space-launch company SpaceX also owns and operates a serious artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure business, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google just wiped that concern away.SpaceX recently announced that Google will rent AI computing capacity from it for the next three years, for $920 million per month. That's a $30 billion contract, if you're keeping score. That's also almost twice SpaceX's total 2025 top line of $18.7 billion, for perspective.More than anything, though, this deal injects a last-minute detail into the discussion that some investors weren't expecting, changing the IPO's rhetoric from pessimistic to optimistic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
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06.06.26
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