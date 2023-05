Google Just Dove Deeper Into AI. Here's Everything It Just Announced.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has gone viral over the past several months, spurred on by the launch of ChatGPT last November. The ensuing AI arms race has pushed AI into the headlines, with the technology enjoying a renaissance.Nowhere has that been more acutely obvious than in the halls of big tech. Microsoft ignited the battle with its $13 billion investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI and the ensuing integration with its Bing search engine. Not willing to cede years of experience, Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google kicked off its 2023 I/O developer conference with a multitude of announcements and more than 35 blog posts and press releases regarding the infusion of AI into everything the company debuted. Here's a rundown of the AI-laden barrage of announcements.Continue reading