14.08.2023 10:49:00
Google launches Pricing API to help enterprises optimize cloud costs
Google Cloud has released Pricing API for its cloud services in order to help enterprises optimize their cloud expenditure as they continue to face macroeconomic uncertainty.The new API, which is currently in public preview, is an improvement over Google’s existing Billing Catalog API, the company said.While the Billing Catalog API only provides an inventory of public services and SKUs with their list prices, the Pricing API will also provide account-specific custom prices and discounts with additional metadata, down to the SKU level. To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
